Molly Mae Hague admits she's seeing a therapist and been 'struggling' recently

Molly Mae Hague has told fans she's been 'struggling' and has sought help from a therapist during a recent question and answer video on her YouTube channel.

"She helped me to understand that it’s good to control my thoughts and that’s something I’ve been working on recently," she explained, saying she didn't like to 'burden' those around her when she's down.

"I got to a place in my life a few months ago where I was really struggling with things."

