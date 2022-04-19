Original Spiderman, Tobey Maguire, reportedly asked a former Love Island star for her number at Coachella...but she mistook him for someone else.

In a clip posted by her friend, 21-year-old Lucinda Strafford could be seen laughing as the pair joked that she'd spent the whole time mistaking him for footballer player, Harry Maguire.

"He's called Tobey Maguire not Harry!" Lucinda shouted while sat down at the festival, looking embarrassed by the blunder.

Either way, it's enough to shatter the hearts of a thousand fans hoping for their chance.



Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

