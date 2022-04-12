Ed Sheeran spends evening in Birmingham pub singing and playing pool

Ed Sheeran surprised punters at a Birmingham pub when he headed in for a few pints and to play some pool.

He popped in with rapper friend Jaykae who is from the area - and apparently it's not the first time.

Being instantly recognisable with his signature ginger hair, locals in The Roost in Small Heath had him singing as he led them in a rendition of dancehall track, 'No Games' by Serani.

Apparently, they were also shouting "Sheeran's in The Roost!" as word spread he was there.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

