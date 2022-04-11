Kodak Black suggests Jada Pinkett Smith should leave Will Smith for him

Rapper Kodak Black appears to be publicly shooting his shot with Jada Pinkett Smith following the Oscars slap controversy.

Posting a live video to Instagram, the 'On Everything' artist encouraged Jada to turn her attention to him, and even brought up her past relationship with Tupac.

"Come f*** with Kodak. That’s what you need ’cause you just on some bulls***," he told the camera. "You don’t deserve Will Smith. You deserve Yak. You deserve me.”

“Long live that boy Tupac, God bless his soul," he added.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

