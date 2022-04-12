Selena Gomez has taken to TikTok to address frequent body shaming on posts of her dancing.

“So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” she told fans.

“But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people b**** about it anyway. ‘You’re too small.’ ‘You’re too big.’ ‘That doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh.”

“B****, I am perfect the way I am,” the 29-year-old added. “Moral of the story? Bye.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.