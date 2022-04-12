Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still haven't re-named their son after almost 2 months

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly still haven't re-named their son, after they decided his original moniker, Wolf, didn't suit him.

The baby was born back in February, but by March, she'd told fans that his name wasn't quite right. Since then, she's referred to him on social media as 'Baby Webster' - but it turns out it's not a secret name, they just still haven't decided.

"We have some strong options, but we haven't officially changed it," Kylie told Entertainment Tonight. "Before I officially changed it I want to make sure."

