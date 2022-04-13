Jennifer Lopez says Ben Affleck proposed while she was in the bath

Jennifer Lopez has been sharing with fans the super romantic moment she got engaged to Ben Affleck again after 20 years - and it's not what you'd expect.

“Saturday night while at my favourite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she said, citing that she loved its simplicity.

“[I] just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.