Gillian Anderson hoped Bill Clinton would call after 'intimate' handshake

Gillian Anderson has been recalling the time she met Bill Clinton, and the 'intimate' handshake that left her wanting more from the former president.

The First Lady actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when the host asked if she'd ever had a presidential encounter and she revealed his unusual handshake technique.

"He did the most miraculous thing in the world,' Gillian said. 'That thing where he shakes your hand and grabs your elbow at the same time."

"I literally thought that I was going to go home to a message from him."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

