Derry Girls star says Liam Neeson was 'nervous' to be in the show

Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson said Liam Neeson was “nervous” to feature in the show.

The Taken actor made a cameo in the first episode of series three, and despite over 300 people being at the premiere a week prior, the news never got out and it was a complete surprise for viewers.

“We were there for him to give him acting notes,” she joked on The One Show. “He was quite nervous, he always is.”

"I think everybody loves Liam Neeson, don’t they?"

