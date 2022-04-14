Johnny Depp's friend cries in court and calls out Amber Heard for 'malicious lie'

A close friend of Johnny Depp was moved to tears during his court hearing against Amber Heard, insisting she had made up a 'malicious lie'.

Isaac Baruch has been testifying on behalf of his childhood friend in the $50 million (£38.2 million) defamation lawsuit.

“I want this all to end – her to go heal, him to go heal," he told the court.



“So many people have been affected by this malicious lie that she started and she created. It's not fair, it’s not right what she did, and what happened."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

