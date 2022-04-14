Kim Kardashian cries in new show as six-year-old son gets ad for sex tape

The first episode of brand new The Kardashians was packed with drama as Kim Kardashian was seen crying and threatening Roblox for serving her son an ad for an unreleased sex tape with Ray J.

Six-year-old Saint was playing the game when a photo of his mum popped up, and he showed her not knowing what it meant.

"Thank god he can’t f** read yet. And it’s like over my dead body is this s*** going to happen to me again. I just want it gone," she cried down the phone.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

