Trevor Noah calls Rishi Sunak 'an absolute snack' after becoming PM

Trevor Noah shut down racists who have something to say about Rishi Sunak becoming prime minister, as he shared his own thoughts on the new Conservative leader during the latest episode of The Daily Show.

"Let's not forget another important first. He is also the first prime minister who is an absolute snack," he joked, after a caller remarked that British people 'want a prime minister who looks like them'.

Sunak is the first person of colour to become prime minister of the UK.

