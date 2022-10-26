This is how much Snoop Dogg charges to feature on a song

Snoop Dogg has revealed if you want to get him on one of your songs, it'll set you back at least $250,000.

Appearing on the Full Send podcast earlier this year, the rapper spoke about how that price would get you "around 16 bars" of him rapping.

On top of that, if you want him to appear in your music video, it'll cost an extra $250,000.

"You only got an hour so get to filming," he joked of how much his time costs. That JustEat advert must've been shot at lightning speed.

