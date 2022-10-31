The internet wants Diddy to play The Joker after Halloween transformation

Celebrities love to impress on Halloween, and the star of the show this year is Diddy, with his incredible transformation into The Joker.

The rapper has been sharing footage over the weekend of him imitating Heath Ledger's character flawlessly, imitating his voice and mannerisms in the role.

He even managed to give Tyler, The Creator, a fright in his car too.

"They need to cast Diddy as the next Joker!!!!!", one person commented on the clip, racking up thousands of likes in support of the idea.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

