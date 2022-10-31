Video

North West gives behind-the-scenes look at wild Kardashian Halloween party

Kim Kardashian is known for throwing epic parties at any opportunity, and this year's Halloween bash at her home was no different.

Posting behind-the-scenes footage, nine-year-old daughter, North West donned an alien costume, as she toured around the mummified mansion while lip-syncing to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'.

The rest of Kim's children went for slightly more pared-back costumes, and the reality star herself wore black lipstick and white face paint with black clothing.

halloween
