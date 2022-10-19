Mike Tyson was 'high, hungry and tired' when he 'kicked ass' of plane passenger

Mike Tyson has spoken out about the plane fight which stemmed from him being hit with a water bottle back in April, joking that he wished he'd 'kicked his ass'.

The boxer appeared on Piers Morgan: Uncensored where he revealed what triggered him.

“By the time I’m on the plane I’m high, hungry and tired," he joked. "This guy keeps antagonising me and then I came to my senses and kicked his f****** ass!

“I’m only joking. I wish I did kick his ass! I didn’t kick his ass."

