Everyone is losing it over Harry Styles performing Grease songs as Danny Zuko for Halloween

Harry Styles surprised fans during his 'Harryween' tour show in Los Angeles, by dressing up as Grease's Danny Zuko and performing hits from the film.

Wearing a leather jacket, black trousers and a black, slicked-back wig, the singer performed ballad, 'Hopelessly Devoted To You'.

Girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, was also in attendance dressed up as a bunny.

Last year's Harryween took place at Madison Square Garden in New York, where the 28-year-old donned a ragdoll costume.

