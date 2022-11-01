Harry Styles surprised fans during his 'Harryween' tour show in Los Angeles, by dressing up as Grease's Danny Zuko and performing hits from the film.

Wearing a leather jacket, black trousers and a black, slicked-back wig, the singer performed ballad, 'Hopelessly Devoted To You'.

Girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, was also in attendance dressed up as a bunny.

Last year's Harryween took place at Madison Square Garden in New York, where the 28-year-old donned a ragdoll costume.

