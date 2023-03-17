Ice Spice reveals that she once had a crush on unexpected cartoon character

Ice Spice has revealed she had a rather unusual cartoon crush as a child.

"You know he's very integrated into my life", she says. "The only animated character I ever had a crush on was like...SpongeBob Squarepants."

She previously released a song called 'Bikini Bottom' which had a beat inspired by the animated children's show.

"She has good taste", one user joked in the comments, while another added: "She was so real for that."

