Bruce Willis speaks publicly for first time since dementia diagnosis in sweet video

Bruce Willis has been seen speaking publicly for the first time since his dementia diagnosis was revealed, and his whole family got together to celebrate his 68th birthday.

Ex-wife Demi Moore and their three children even joined the family gathering, which saw them sing 'Happy Birthday' to the Die Hard actor.

"Just like that!", Willis shouts, whooping along with his family.

Wife, Emma Heming, later shared an emotional Instagram tribute highlighting how difficult the situation was.

