Ed Sheeran 'didn't want to live anymore' after death of friend Jamal Edwards

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Ed Sheeran has opened up on his battle with suicidal thoughts following the death of his friend, Jamal Edwards.

The singer admitted 'taking drugs twice a day' but has vowed to never touch them again following Edwards' death in February 2022.

