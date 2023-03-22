Paris Hilton says she invented 'pretending to be a dumb blonde'

Paris Hilton has admitted that her noughties era persona of being a 'dumb blonde' was actually all a complete act.

The socialite, who just released her memoir, 'invented' the ditzy personality while on The Simple Life, and carried on with it once the show ended.

"We are the OGs and it was amazing to see so many people inspired by it as we created a new genre of celebrity", she told Lorraine.

"Just like I say, I'm not a dumb blonde, I'm just very good at pretending to be one.”

