Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo reveals biggest fear after show ends

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo has revealed his biggest fear when the hit Netflix show draws to a conclusion with its next season.

The actor, who plays fun-loving Dustin, is concerned he won't get any more acting jobs.

"There’s like a deep fear", he told Jimmy Fallon, adding that the show has been been 'essential to growth' during his teenage years.

"Not only has it been amazing, but it’s been pretty great job security for a while. Back to freelance!”

