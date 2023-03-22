Lucy Liu took nude photos of Drew Barrymore and kept them

Lucy Liu has revealed she has nude photographs of Drew Barrymore from 2000 when the pair worked on Charlie's Angels.

The actress appeared on Barrymore's talk show, where the 48-year-old quizzed Liu on what happened to the risqé snaps.

“I was trying to find the nude photographs you took of me on the set of ‘Charlie’s’ in my dressing room … I would love to borrow them", Barrymore asked.

“I have them. I do, of course...And you look gorgeous, as you still do. And you’re so natural and, you know, playful", Liu replied.

