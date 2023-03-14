Drake announces first tour dates in five years alongside another huge rapper

Drake has announced a huge tour alongside rapper 21 Savage, which will see him perform across the US for the first time in five years.

The tour will kick off 16 June in New Orleans, before doing 29 dates across North America, coming to a close on 5 September in Arizona.

Despite bringing 21 Savage along (who he recently made an album with), the 'It’s All a Blur' Tour is “a celebration of the last decade", so fans can expect the classics.

