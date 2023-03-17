Jake Paul makes honest admission about Floyd Mayweather confrontation

Jake Paul has made the honest confession that he's a 'b****' off the back of a viral clip of him running away from a confrontation with Floyd Mayweather.

The YouTuber spoke for the first time about the incident during a new episode of his BS with Jake Paul podcast.

“It was like a full-on Army Delta Force, covert mission, bro. I’ve never been caught lacking, and I feel like such a b****. I am a b****!” he said.

“One to five dudes? Let’s f****** go...Six or more? I’m good. I’m a b****. I’m mad p**** right now, I’m not even gonna cap.”

