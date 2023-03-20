KSI ranks every flavour of Prime drink and fans are astounded by outcome

Following the huge success of Prime energy drinks, KSI himself has decided to rank every flavour using a chart.

Naturally, his limited edition orange and mango flavour came out on top.

Tropical punch and strawberry watermelon ranked in second and third, respectively.

"I'm not keen on grape it's not really my go-to flavour", he admits.

"Red is the worst!", someone retaliated in the comments, with others arguing how it was 'impossible' the YouTuber could 'hate' the delicious grape bottle.

