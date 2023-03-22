Sofia Coppola's daughter shares hilarious reason she was 'grounded' in secret TikTok

The internet has a new favourite 'nepo baby', and it's none other than Sofia Coppola's teenage daughter, Romy Croquet.

In a new 'secret' TikTok, the 16-year-old cooks vodka pasta as she spills the secrets on the celebrity family's life, including how she was grounded for 'trying to charter a helicopter to her friend's house'.

"I thought I would do this since I'm already grounded because my parents' biggest rule is that I'm not allowed to have any public social media accounts", she says.

She even shows off her 'replacement parents' who babysit her when her family isn't around.

