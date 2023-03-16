Jeffree Star gives scathing review of 'bully' Hailey Bieber's skincare line

Jeffree Star is dividing fans with his new 'review' of Hailey Bieber's skincare line, Rhode.

The beauty mogul, who regularly shares the lowdown on new products with fans, made it super clear he was team Selena, throwing the PR package in the bin before he'd had chance to make his judgement.

"We are team not bulling anyone", he scathed, branding the packaging 'boring'.

"She literally looks like she wants to die", he added of the photo of Bieber on a card.

