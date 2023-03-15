Jamie Lee Curtis gives sweet nod to transgender daughter with Oscars statue

Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed her Oscar statue is being given non-binary pronouns in honour of her transgender daughter.

The actor spoke on the Today Show, where she was asked: "Have we named her?"

"Here they are, I'm in support of my daughter Ruby I'm having them be a they/them, I'm gonna just call them them, they/them", she said.

"They are doing great, they're settling in, and I just, in my life I never thought in a million years I would have this couple of days."

So sweet.

