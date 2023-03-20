Blac Chyna shows off face transformation having fillers dissolved

Blac Chyna has documented the moment she got her facial fillers dissolved in a bid to feel more like herself again.

The reality star, real name Angela White, recently also had bum and boob procedures reversed.

Her lips, cheeks, and chin were just some of her facial features she's trying to get back.

“It like, totally changed my face and I'm just ready to get back to Angela", she told fans.

"Blac Chyna's Blac Chyna and I feel like I've outgrown that and it's just time for like, a change.”

