Diplo says he's received oral sex from men but won't define his sexuality

Diplo has been getting candid about his 'fluid' sexuality during a new podcast episode with model friend, Emily Ratajkowski.
The DJ said he'd had intimate relations with men, but wouldn't consider himself to be 'gay'.
"I've gotten a lot of blow jobs, but I don’t know. I mean, getting a blow job is not that gay, I think", he says.
"I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay. There are a couple guys I could date, life partner-wise."
