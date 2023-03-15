Diplo says he's received oral sex from men but won't define his sexuality

Diplo has been getting candid about his 'fluid' sexuality during a new podcast episode with model friend, Emily Ratajkowski.

The DJ said he'd had intimate relations with men, but wouldn't consider himself to be 'gay'.

"I've gotten a lot of blow jobs, but I don’t know. I mean, getting a blow job is not that gay, I think", he says.

"I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay. There are a couple guys I could date, life partner-wise."

