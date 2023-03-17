Julia Fox breaks silence on 'embarrassing' weapons arrest of 'sweet' brother

Julia Fox has broken her silence following the arrest of her brother, with drug paraphernalia and a weapon seized at their apartment on 8 March.

Her dad was caught up in the raid and released the same day, but her brother, Chris, is due back in court in May.

“I wish I could say more but I don’t want to damage his case or anything like that but I will say that I’m just embarrassed", she told fans, describing her brother as a 'sweet' and 'gentle' person.

Christopher Fox has not commented on the incident.

