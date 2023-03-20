Rick Ross' pet buffalo are causing chaos with his neighbours

Rick Ross' beloved buffalo and cows are causing a rift with his neighbours, as they won't stop escaping from his ranch in Fayetteville, Georgia.

The rapper's animals reportedly keep peeing on nearby lawns and rifling through rubbish bins, but those who live in the area are helpless when it comes to tackling the 2000-pound beasts.

Ross said the animals are “just grazers, they are not meat eaters” and they escaped as he was doing work on the property.

He got them as a gift as he 'wasn't ready for a giraffe'.

