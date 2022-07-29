Gwyneth Paltrow says nepotism babies have to 'work twice as hard'

x
Video
Gwyneth Paltrow is raising eyebrows after making comments that 'nepotism babies' have to 'work twice as hard'.
The Goop founder appeared on Hailey Bieber's YouTube series 'Who's in my Bathroom?' when they discussed their famous families.
"As the child of somebody, you get access that other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way," she admitted.
"However, I feel that once your foot is in the door which you unfairly got in, then you have to work almost twice as hard and be twice as good.
