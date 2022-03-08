Britney Spears uses nail art to help overcome "unbearable" social anxiety

Britney Spears has shared that nail art has helped her to overcome her "unbearable" social anxiety and build her confidence after her conservatorship was dropped.



"I never talk because I’m usually shy … I have social anxiety but like the worst kind where it’s unbearable … but holy s*** there’s hope !!!" she wrote on Instagram.



"I looked at my hands, saw these charms and I exploded with conversation … not scared at all to talk … and maybe my new dope a** assistant had a little something to do with that too !!!"

