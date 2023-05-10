Ben Stiller describes reaction to first erection after prostate cancer surgery

Ben Stiller has opened up on his 2016 prostate cancer diagnosis, and how his life-saving surgery affected his sex life.

Appearing on Howard Stern's radio show, the actor, alongside his surgeon, Dr Ted Schaeffer, noted that it was 'rare' for his sexual function to return so quickly.

"When the first erection happened post surgery, we all celebrated,” he joked. "It all came out of the blue for me."

Meanwhile, Schaeffer quipped that it was 'because he's a movie star' that he got his groove back almost immediately.

