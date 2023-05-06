Claudia Winkleman calls the coronation 'Tory Christmas' live on BBC radio

Claudia Winkleman has dubbed the coronation of King Charles III 'Tory Christmas' while live on BBC Radio 2.

The 51-year-old TV presenter was talking to the comedian Jack Whitehall on Radio 2 on Saturday morning as the coronation of the new King was taking place in Westminster Abbey.

The pair were discussing how big an event the coronation was for the UK with Whitehall joking that the entire ceremony and weekend was something akin to a "Tory Glastonbury."

Winkleman then quipped that it was a "Tory Christmas" which got a laugh out of Whitehall.

It should be noted that Winkleman's half-sister Sophie Winkleman, aka Big Suze from Peep Show, is married to Lord Frederick Windsor.

