Tommy Fury branded fighting KSI 'easy money' as the boxer attended the YouTuber's fight against Joe Fournier over the weekend.

Fury was asked whether he would take on KSI in the ring for a fight that's high in demand, prompting laughter.

“In my opinion, out of all this influencer boxing stuff, I beat the top of the chain", he said.

"Jake Paul, I reckon, is the best out of all these. Listen, it is what it is: Easy money, baby.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters