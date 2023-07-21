Andrew Tate posts 'choreographed' scooter-riding videos while on house arrest

Andrew Tate's house arrest has been extended, so he's passing the time by posting videos of himself riding his Bugatti...scooter that is.

The disgraced influencer uploaded the clip to Twitter, of him riding around the house on his electric scooter, joined by a number of people along the way, all riding the same one.

It comes after he confessed to buying 10 'Bugatti scooters' after his Bugatti cars were seized in a raid by Romanian police.

