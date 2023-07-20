James Cameron reminds everyone he 'warned' about 'dangers' of AI in Terminator

Director James Cameron has expressed his concern about the rapid speed at which AI is progressing, and that it could end like his film, Terminator.

The face behind some of the biggest films on the planet sat down with CTV News where he shared his thoughts about what needs to change.

"I warned you guys in 1984, and you didn't listen...I think the weaponisation of AI is the biggest danger", he said.

"I think that we will get into the equivalent of a nuclear arms race with AI, and if we don't build it, the other guys are for sure going to build it, and so then it'll escalate."

