Lizzo nails recorder rendition of the Lord Of The Rings theme song while in Hobbiton

Lizzo has been taking her trip to Hobbiton, New Zealand very seriously. So seriously, she dressed up as Legolas while playing the Lord Of The Rings theme tune on her recorder and posted it online.

The singer stood outside of a hobbit home as she effortlessly jammed to 'Concerning Hobbits', even attracting the attention of Katy Perry, who tagged her husband Orlando Bloom and joked Lizzo was 'coming for his job'.

