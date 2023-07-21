Travis Barker's 'favourite baby name' has the internet raising their eyebrows

Travis Barker has explained the unusual name he's loving ahead of the birth of his baby with Kourtney Kardashian - and even he knows it's 'not to everyone's taste'.

The rocker sat down with his daughter, Alabama, where they discussed the 'GOAT' (greatest of all time) for different categories.

"I like Rocky Thirteen", he said when baby names came up, with daughter, Alabama, calling it 'bad'.

"Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies," he explained. "And 13 is just the greatest number of all time."

