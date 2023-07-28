Video
Joe Pesci's damning SNL speech about Sinead O'Connor has resurfaced following the singer's death.
In the monologue delivered in the weeks following her ripping up a photo of the Pope, the actor pieces the photo back together and expresses his dismay.
"I would've grabbed her by her... eyebrows. Ah, what am I doing? I'm making myself crazy, for what?", he rants.
"I mean, she's just a kid, why should I care? Anyway, the Pope has probably forgiven her already, he forgave that guy that shot him, right?"
