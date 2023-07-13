Kim Kardashian reveals farting fear on dates after Kanye West divorce

Video
Kim Kardashian has revealed that despite being one of the most high-profile celebrities on the planet, she's got a new-found fear going on dates, since divorcing Kanye West.
In a new episode of The Kardashians, the reality star revealed Mexican restaurants are a risky date idea for one unexpected reason.
"You know what I was thinking?", she says. "Going on a first date at a Mexican restaurant, you would be farting up a storm."
Click here to sign up for our newsletters
Up next Celebrities
Viral
News
Politics
Sport
Showbiz
x