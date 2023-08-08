AJ Pritchard calls quits on acting career after just one Hollyoaks role

AJ Pritchard has decided acting isn't for him, after his viral Hollyoaks scene saw him and brother, Curtis, roasted online.

The ballroom dancer caught the attention of Twitter users for the rather awkward scene where the duo, who played Marco and Jacob, plot the downfall of their dance teacher in a children's playground.

"Hollyoaks were so happy with everything. That's all that matters", he said of the 2021 cameo.

"I enjoyed it but I feel like acting isn't my forte."

