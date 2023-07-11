The Undertaker manages to protect wife from rare shark just by staring at it

WWE star The Undertaker is blowing people's minds in a video that shows him scaring a shark away - just by staring at it.

The wrestler (real name Mark Calaway) was on an anniversary trip with his wife, Michelle McCool, when she spotted the creature lurking in the ocean, and called for his assistance.

Calaway seemingly stands in the water, rather close to the shark, and just stares at it until it leaves.

"Oh okay, guess I wasn't big enough to scare him away but you are," McCool can be heard joking.

