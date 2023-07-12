Zayn Malik fans notice irony in Call Her Daddy being his first interview in six years

Zayn Malik has sat down for his first interview in six years, but fans have quickly noticed irony in the fact he chose Call Her Daddy for his grand return to the spotlight.

In a teaser clip for the episode, Malik speaks about fatherhood, telling host, Alex Cooper: "Since I've had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her, that's why I'm even doing this interview."

However, Call Her Daddy is notorious for being a sex-focused podcast, and often delves into the NSFW details of celebrity love lives.

That being said, Malik kept it clean.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters