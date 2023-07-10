Harry Styles becomes victim of flying object while performing at concert - again

Fans throwing things at artists as they perform has become a real issue in recent weeks, and Harry Styles has once again fallen victim to a flying object.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer was performing in Vienna, Austria, over the weekend, when an unknown member of the crowd struck him with something small.

It appeared to hit him near his left eye, which he tried to dodge, before wincing. He continued to hold his face, but it's not known if he was injured.

Just last month, he was hit in the face by a bunch of flowers at a concert in Cardiff.

