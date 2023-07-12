Tom Holland has revealed he went through a period of having never paid a water bill - because he thought it was free.

The actor made the hilarious confession on Jay Shetty's podcast, where he spoke about adjusting to adulthood.

"I think there should be a lesson at school that's called 'Life,' which is like laundry, basic cooking," he says.

“I didn't realise you had to pay for your water. I just thought that was a luxury of living in England. Yeah, the water comes out the sky and then it comes out your tap. I was so behind on my water bill."

