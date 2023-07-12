Dylan Mulvaney claims she 'no longer feels safe' in US as she flees to Peru

Dylan Mulvaney has revealed she has fled to Peru amid the ongoing Bud Light drama, and hired a shaman to help her find peace amongst the chaos.

The trans influencer has been at the centre of death threats and hate from right-wing groups, after she partnered with the beer brand earlier this year.

"It's a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe but that will get get better eventually", she told fans in a video, while playing with a llama in Machu Picchu.

"Most of all this trip has me feeling like my own best friend again. And that is the best feeling in the world", she adds.

